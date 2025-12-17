Bloom Energy Aktie

Bloom Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.12.2025 21:09:31

Why Did Bloom Energy Stock Tank Today?

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) has been one of the darlings of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Shares of the fuel cell maker soared as investors identified it as a potential solution to the challenge of powering all the data centers being planned and built. Investors have soured somewhat on the AI sector, though, and Bloom Energy shares have plunged 46% from October highs. That includes a 12.6% drop as of 3:07 p.m. ET today. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bloom Energymehr Nachrichten