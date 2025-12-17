Bloom Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079
|
17.12.2025 21:09:31
Why Did Bloom Energy Stock Tank Today?
Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) has been one of the darlings of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Shares of the fuel cell maker soared as investors identified it as a potential solution to the challenge of powering all the data centers being planned and built. Investors have soured somewhat on the AI sector, though, and Bloom Energy shares have plunged 46% from October highs. That includes a 12.6% drop as of 3:07 p.m. ET today. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
