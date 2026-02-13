Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
|
13.02.2026 15:11:51
Why Did Rigetti Computing Stock Plunge This Week?
The shine has come off some quantum computing stocks after a rush to own a piece of the potential game-changing technology last year. Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) was one of the quantum darlings, but shares are now about 75% off their highs from last fall. The plunge continued this week, with Rigetti shares down 15.4% as of Friday morning, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
