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22.05.2026 18:05:17
Why Does Quantum Computing Stock Keep Going Up?
Yesterday, as you've probably heard, The Wall Street Journal reported on a Trump Administration plan to award $2 billion in grants to nine quantum computing companies -- none of which is named Quantum Computing (NASDAQ: QUBT).It's perhaps unsurprising that the company named "Quantum Computing" still got caught up in the quantumania yesterday. Indeed, Quantum stock started moving a day before the announcement, then rocketed higher yesterday -- and higher again today.Up 15.6% through 11:50 a.m. Friday, Quantum shares have gained 44% in three days of trading. But does it make sense that one of the only quantum computing stocks to not win a grant is going up right alongside all the quantum computing stocks that did? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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