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17.06.2026 16:03:58
Why Does SpaceX Stock Keep Going Up?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock has literally never gone down. Granted, the stock has only been trading for three days since conducting the biggest IPO ever on Friday -- but each of those three days, the stock has gone up, including today, with SpaceX shares rising a modest 2% through 9:45 a.m. ET.Image source: Getty Images.The most immediate and obvious catalyst behind today's continued rise is the news SpaceX released yesterday, when the space company announced it will become even more of an artificial intelligence company than it already was, but spending $60 billion in stock to acquire Anysphere, the private software company that owns popular AI coding tool Cursor.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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