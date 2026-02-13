Rising Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008
|
13.02.2026 17:57:38
Why Dogecoin is Rising Today
Cryptocurrencies bounced today after a softer-than-expected inflation report helped much of the market rise following a challenging week. The price of the meme token Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded over 5% higher, as of 11:57 a.m. ET today.All eyes were on the January Consumer Price Index (CPI) report this morning, which tracks price movements across a basket of consumer goods and services and is viewed as a key gauge of inflation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!