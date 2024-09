Why Dollar Tree Stock Tumbled This Week

Shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) were getting hammered this week as the discount retailer posted disappointing results in its second-quarter earnings report. It followed in the footsteps of Dollar General, its larger rival, which also badly missed the mark in its earnings report, a sign that low-income consumers are cutting back on spending.As a result, Dollar Tree stock was trading down 19.8% for the week on the news as of 3:08 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool