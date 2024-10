Why Domino's Pizza Was Such a Tasty Stock on Friday

One trading session after Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) delivered its latest set of quarterly earnings figures, the company's shares zoomed more than 5% higher on Friday. A clutch of pundits tracking the stock weighed in on those results, and investors chose to accept the more positive takes. That 5%-plus share price rise was far higher than the 0.8% advance of the S&P 500 across the day.For its third quarter, Domino's didn't manage to move the needle much on key fundamentals. Total sales rose by less than 4% year over year to a shade below $4.4 billion. That was on the back of 3% growth in same-store sales in the company's native U.S. and a 0.8% rise in international restaurants. Meanwhile, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income slipped by less than 1% over that stretch of time to slightly under $147 million, or $4.19 per share.The pie slinger missed on the average analyst estimate of $1.1 billion for sales. However, it absolutely obliterated the mere $3.63 per share anticipated for bottom-line profitability.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool