WKN: 877158 / ISIN: US2674751019

WKN: 877158 / ISIN: US2674751019

21.11.2025 18:43:52

Why Dycom Industries Stock Was Soaring This Week

Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) stock was a hit with investors over the past few days. This was due mostly to an estimates-beating quarterly earnings report and an acquisition announced by the contracting services company.According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Dycom's shares were trading almost 14% higher week-to-date as of early afternoon Friday.Dycom's third quarter of fiscal 2026 featured some new all-time highs posted by the company. Among these were revenue, which rose 14% year-over-year to over $1.45 billion, and net income, as reported according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). That line item grew by 34% to more than $106 million, or $3.63 per share. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
