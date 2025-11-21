Dycom Industries Aktie
WKN: 877158 / ISIN: US2674751019
|
21.11.2025 18:43:52
Why Dycom Industries Stock Was Soaring This Week
Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) stock was a hit with investors over the past few days. This was due mostly to an estimates-beating quarterly earnings report and an acquisition announced by the contracting services company.According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Dycom's shares were trading almost 14% higher week-to-date as of early afternoon Friday.Dycom's third quarter of fiscal 2026 featured some new all-time highs posted by the company. Among these were revenue, which rose 14% year-over-year to over $1.45 billion, and net income, as reported according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). That line item grew by 34% to more than $106 million, or $3.63 per share. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dycom Industries Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
18.11.25
|Ausblick: Dycom Industries stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.08.25
|Ausblick: Dycom Industries vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)