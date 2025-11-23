:be Aktie
Why Enterprise Products Partners Might Be One of the Strongest Energy Stocks in 2026
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) is about to enter an exciting new chapter. The master limited partnership (MLP) is currently putting the finishing touches on a multi-year capital investment phase that began in 2022. Once the energy midstream company completes its last major expansion project in the first half of next year, it will generate significantly more free cash flow. That coming free cash flow inflection point positions the MLP (which sends its investors a Schedule K-1 Federal Tax Form each year) to return even more cash to investors in 2026. That uptick in cash returns could give it the fuel to produce some of the strongest total returns in the energy sector next year.
