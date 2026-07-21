Equifax Aktie
WKN: 854618 / ISIN: US2944291051
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21.07.2026 18:51:55
Why Equifax Stock Is Tumbling Today
The good news is, Equifax (NYSE: EFX) topped last quarter's revenue and earnings expectations. It's the bad news, however, that's winning the day. As of 12:50 p.m. ET Equifax stock is down 7.1%, mostly in response to guidance for the remainder of the year that fell short of analysts' estimates.Credit bureau Equifax turned $1.7 billion in revenue into a per-share profit of $2.25 for the three months ending in June, up 11% and 13% year over year, respectively. And, those figures topped analyst expectations for sales of just under $1.7 billion, and earnings of $2.20 per share.The future, however, isn't looking quite as bright. Equifax is calling for a top line of between $1.68 billion and $1.71 billion for the third fiscal quarter ending in June to translate into earnings of between $2.15 and $2.25 per share, versus consensus estimates for sales of $1.71 billion and a per-share profit of $2.27. This of course means full-year results will also come up relatively short of analysts' average outlooks. The company's now looking for 2026 earnings of between $8.39 and $8.69 per share on revenue of between $6.71 billion and $6.78 billion. But, the analyst community was anticipating a bottom line of $8.60 per share on a top line of $6.76 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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