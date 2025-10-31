Fresenius Medical Care Aktie
WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802
|
31.10.2025 14:07:00
Why FMC Was Nearly Cut In Half This Week
Shares of FMC (NYSE: FMC) plunged 47% this week as of 2 p.m. ET Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.FMC had its earnings report this week, and needless to say, investors did not like it. The company is seeing pricing pressure from cheaper generic competitors, denting the agricultural chemical giant's revenue and margins. FMC is also in the process of selling its India business.On top of all that, management cut the company's dividend by 92%, likely contributing to the massive sell-off.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!