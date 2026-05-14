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WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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14.05.2026 18:29:51
Why Ford Stock Keeps Going Up
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock is off to the races.Shares of the Detroit automaker soared 13.2% Wednesday. They're up another 7.5% through 12:10 p.m. ET today -- and Ford Energy is the reason.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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