FuboTV Aktie
WKN DE: A2QBYF / ISIN: US35953D1046
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07.05.2026 00:19:24
Why FuboTV Stock Plummeted Today
FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) stock saw a big pullback in Wednesday's trading following the company's latest quarterly report. The streaming specialist's share price closed out the daily session down 15.9%. Before the market opened today, FuboTV published results for the second quarter of its 2026 fiscal year -- a period that ended March 31. While the company's per-share loss in the period was far lower than anticipated, sales missed Wall Street's targeted level. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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