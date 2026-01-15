Gartner Aktie
WKN: 887957 / ISIN: US3666511072
|
15.01.2026 19:47:03
Why Gartner Stock Was Cut In Half In 2025
Shares of Gartner (NYSE: IT) fell 47.9% in 2025, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The advisory consultant for IT departments for large organizations fell over fears of cost cuts on government spending, as well as risks that artificial intelligence (AI) will replace its services in the coming years. The company's revenue growth is slowing, while management is now plowing cash into its repurchase program.Here's why Gartner stock fell last year, and whether it is a buy right now. Two major themes were at play economically in 2025: AI and the uncertainty around government spending. Gartner is facing a potential headwind from both. The cost-cutting measures to reduce government waste at the start of the Trump administration led to a decline in renewals for Gartner's services, which investors did not like.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
