Gemini Aktie
ISIN: CA36865S1065
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18.03.2026 20:21:32
Why Gemini Space Station Stock Crashed Down to Earth Today
Shares in Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ: GEMI) declined by more than 14% as of 2:30 p.m today. The company is set to report its fourth quarter 2025 results tomorrow, and the last thing investors wanted to hear about is a heavyweight financial company downgrading the stock today, but that's exactly what happened. A Citi analyst downgraded the stock to "sell" from "neutral" and reduced the price target to $5.50, a level still notably below the price at the time of writing. The analystcited concerns about profitability, particularly in the current environment. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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