Gitla a Aktie
WKN DE: A3C5G2 / ISIN: US37637K1088
21.01.2026 01:42:25
Why GitLab Stock Lost 33% in 2025
Shares of GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB), the cloud-based DevSecOps platform, struggled last year as a combination of slowing revenue growth, a high valuation, and concerns about lower customer retention weighed on the stock, and investors seemed to take a wait-and-see approach to its AI strategy.By the end of the year, the stock had fallen 33%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, a disappointing performance during a year in which tech stocks largely soared. As you can see from the chart below, the stock fell sharply in the weeks leading up to the "Liberation Day" tariffs announcement, but unlike the rest of the tech sector, Gitlab did not rebound. In fact, it slumped into the end of the year, hitting a 52-week low. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
