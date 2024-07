Why Google Parent Alphabet Is the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock in the "Magnificent Seven"

Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) delivered strong revenue and earnings growth in the second quarter of 2024. However, because YouTube advertising revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations, the stock tumbled 5% following the Q2 update. Many investors are missing the forest for the trees with Alphabet . Here's why it's arguably the best artificial intelligence (AI) stock in the "Magnificent Seven."Alphabet continues to trounce the biggest and smallest Magnificent Seven stocks -- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Tesla -- in revenue growth. Its earnings are growing much faster than theirs, too.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool