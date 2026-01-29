:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
29.01.2026 18:00:00
Why Green Thumb Industries Could Be Among the Biggest Winners From Marijuana Rescheduling
There was a lot of hype and excitement around marijuana rescheduling in December, which lifted many pot stocks in the process. While investors were generally bullish on a wide range of marijuana companies due to the executive order President Trump signed to expedite the rescheduling of cannabis from a Schedule I to Schedule III substance, the truth is that not all companies will benefit from the development.The main benefit will flow through to multi-state operators in the U.S. market today selling cannabis products. And one of the biggest pot producers today that may benefit from marijuana rescheduling is Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF). Here's why the pot stock could have a lot of upside ahead.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
