Guardant Health Aktie
WKN DE: A2N5RY / ISIN: US40131M1099
|
31.10.2025 10:45:00
Why Guardant Health Was Such an Investor Darling This Week
Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) unveiled its latest set of quarterly results on Thursday, and the biotech's encouraging performance gave the stock significant upward momentum. The company's shares were up by 28% week to date as of early Friday morning, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. In its third quarter, Guardant's revenue came in just above $265 million, for a robust (39%) year-over-year increase. It also managed to trim its net loss not according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP); this was a bit more than $48 million ($0.39 per share) against the $55 million of the year-ago quarter. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
