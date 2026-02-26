Intuitive Machine a Aktie
WKN DE: A3D5BY / ISIN: US46125A1007
|
26.02.2026 18:46:07
Why Intuitive Machines Stock Bounced Right Back Today
Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) stock crashed 16% yesterday after announcing it will raise $175 million by selling stock to capitalize on its $4.8 billion NASA "Near Space Network" communications contract.Today, the stock is bouncing back -- not all the way, but Intuitive is up 9.8% through 12:20 p.m. ET.You can thank B. Riley for that. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intuitive Machines Inc Registered Shs -A-
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.