NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
06.11.2025 09:55:00

Why IONQ Is My Top Stock to Buy Right Now

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) has positioned itself as a major pure-play quantum computing company, utilizing trapped-ion qubit technology. Here, charged atoms are confined using electromagnetic fields and then manipulated with precise laser pulses to enable highly accurate and stable quantum computations.IonQ is seeing increased adoption of its quantum computing technology by governments, enterprises, and cloud computing providers. In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, revenue soared 81.8% year over year to $20.7 million. The company also ended the second quarter with $1.7 billion in cash and no debt. The strong financials and cash balance give it sufficient financial flexibility to invest in future growth initiatives without the need to raise capital.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IonQ 49,30 -0,20% IonQ
NOW Inc When Issued 11,70 -7,14% NOW Inc When Issued

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt steigt am Freitag, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen