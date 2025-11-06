NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
06.11.2025 09:55:00
Why IONQ Is My Top Stock to Buy Right Now
IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) has positioned itself as a major pure-play quantum computing company, utilizing trapped-ion qubit technology. Here, charged atoms are confined using electromagnetic fields and then manipulated with precise laser pulses to enable highly accurate and stable quantum computations.IonQ is seeing increased adoption of its quantum computing technology by governments, enterprises, and cloud computing providers. In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, revenue soared 81.8% year over year to $20.7 million. The company also ended the second quarter with $1.7 billion in cash and no debt. The strong financials and cash balance give it sufficient financial flexibility to invest in future growth initiatives without the need to raise capital.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
