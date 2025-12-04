IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
04.12.2025 22:10:47
Why IonQ Stock Jumped 12.5% Today
Shares of IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) jumped 12.5% on Thursday. The move higher came as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both showed modest gains. China is catching up to the U.S. in the race to build a working quantum computer, according to John Martinis, one of this year's Nobel Prize winners in physics.In September, rumors that the Trump administration was considering direct investments in quantum computing companies sparked a big rally in quantum stocks. That rally faded, but Wednesday's Bloomberg interview with Martinis is renewing hopes the administration will do just that.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
