Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
|
02.11.2025 11:15:00
Why Is Everyone Talking About Robinhood Stock?
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) is back in the headlines -- and for good reason. After years of volatility after the meme-stock era, the trading app that once symbolized retail investing exuberance is staging a remarkable comeback. The company has turned profitable, its shares have surged more than 400% during the past year, and it joined the S&P 500 index in September 2025.For long-term investors, this isn't just a flash of market excitement. It's the sign of a company growing up. Beneath the buzz, Robinhood's business model is evolving, its financials are improving, and its role in shaping the next generation of investors may be far from over.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
