RTX A-S Aktie
WKN: 939166 / ISIN: DK0010267129
|
14.12.2025 12:06:00
Why Is Germany Buying $3.5 Billion Worth of RTX Missiles?
A new Cold War has begun in Europe, which has implications not just for historians, soldiers, and geopoliticians, but also for investors in the defense industry. The Russian bear is growling, and Germany is rearming -- buying $3.5 billion worth of missiles for missile defense from defense contractor RTX (NYSE: RTX).Last month, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency -- or DSCA, the U.S. Department of Defense division responsible for coordinating foreign arms sales -- notified Congress of a German request to purchase:RTX has been named principal contractor on the sale, meaning that -- assuming Congress approves the sale (and Congress has never not approved a sale notified to it by DSCA) -- the entirety of the $3.5 billion price tag on these missiles will go to RTX.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
