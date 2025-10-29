Bullish Aktie
WKN DE: A41FDL / ISIN: KYG169101204
|
29.10.2025 11:30:00
Why Is Wall Street So Bullish on IonQ? There's 1 Key Reason.
While artificial intelligence (AI) has received a lot of attention over the past few years, quantum computing is another emerging technology destined to change how we solve complex problems. Simply put, quantum computing uses the principles of quantum physics to handle calculations far beyond what traditional computers can manage.One of the premier quantum computing companies is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). It was the first pure-play quantum computer company to go public when it had its initial public offering in 2021. And over the past year, it has been one of Wall Street's favorite stocks, up over 255% in the past 12 months.Image souce: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bullishmehr Nachrichten
|
01.09.25
|Some more thoughts on the ARKK-Bullish trade (Financial Times)
|
31.08.25
|Nach Hype um Bullish-Aktie und Co.: Mark Cuban vergleicht Krypto-IPOs mit Meme-Coins (finanzen.at)
|
31.08.25
|Nach Hype um Bullish-Aktie und Co.: Mark Cuban vergleicht Krypto-IPOs mit Meme-Coins (finanzen.at)
|
15.08.25
|Bullish-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Bullish-Gründer werden zu Multimilliardären (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.25
|Bullish-IPO: Handelsstart an der NYSE mehr als geglückt - Bullish-Aktie explodiert (finanzen.at)
|
13.08.25