Klarna Aktie
WKN DE: A414N7 / ISIN: GB00BMHVL512
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15.05.2026 00:02:01
Why Klarna Stock Triumphed on Thursday
One of the bellwether stocks in the buy now pay later (BNPL) space, Klarna Group (NYSE: KLAR) published its latest set of quarterly results early Thursday morning. These clearly impressed Mr. Market, as the company's shares closed the day more than 20% higher.Klarna trounced analyst estimates for its first quarter and delivered top-line growth well into the double digits. Revenue soared 44% higher year over year to slightly more than $1 billion, on gross merchandise volume (GMV) that rose 33% to nearly $34 billion. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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