Tree.com Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q8CN / ISIN: US8946751075
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02.05.2026 00:32:24
Why LendingTree Stock Dived by Nearly 22% Today
LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) stock was looking more like a tired sapling as the trading week came to a close. The company released its first earnings report for 2026, and investors were obviously concerned about several aspects within it. On a generally good Friday for U.S. equities, LendingTree's shares lost almost 22% of their value. LendingTree's consolidated revenue for its first quarter was just over $327 million, 37% higher year over year. On the bottom line under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial services company flipped to a net income of $17.3 million ($1.22 per share) from the year-ago loss of $12.4 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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