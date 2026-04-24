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24.04.2026 20:49:07
Why Lockheed Martin Stock Keeps Going Down
Nine straight days of losses for Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) came thudding to a close on Friday, with the defense stock dropping a final 4% to close out earnings week. And while Lockheed's stock market losses had no obvious catalyst before -- now they clearly do.As I wrote yesterday, Lockheed Martin missed on both sales and earnings, reporting per-share profit $0.30 below analysts' forecasts -- and negative free cash flow for the quarter. Sales flatlined year over year, and Wall Street isn't happy about that.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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