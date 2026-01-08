Lockheed Martin Aktie
Why Lockheed Martin Stock Soared Today
President Trump announced Wednesday he wants to spend $1.5 trillion on defense:"For the Good of our Country ... our Military Budget for the year 2027 should not be $1 Trillion Dollars, rather $1.5 Trillion Dollars ... This will allow us to build the 'Dream Military' that we have long been entitled to, and, more importantly, that will keep us SAFE and SECURE." Defense stocks in general are surging, and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) stock in particular gained 6.2% through 10:50 a.m. ET.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
