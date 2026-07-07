Lucid Aktie

Lucid für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

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07.07.2026 18:19:22

Why Lucid Stock Dropped Today

Shares of luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are tanking today. Investors can thank a rival EV maker for the move. Rivian Automotive announced a capital raise, and that has investors focusing on Lucid's capital needs, too. Lucid shares dropped as much as 10%, and remained lower by 8.6% as of 12:15 p.m. ET. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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