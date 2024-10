Why Magnite Stock Was Sinking at Double-Digit Rates This Week

During World War II, a common warning to keep potentially damaging quiet was implied by the common phrase "loose lips sink ships."Fast forward eighty-some years later, and we can apply that to the remarks of an executive at a key business partner of adtech company Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI). These were taken to imply a sudden change in their relationship that was not beneficial to Magnite . The investor reaction was negative and lasting; according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the company's stock price was down by nearly 11% week to date as of early Thursday evening. In a digital media conference, Jamie Power, senior vice president of addressable sales at mighty entertainment company Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), apparently said that her company no longer uses Magnite . Instead, it's utilizing platforms operated by Google parent Alphabet and digital ad specialist The Trade Desk. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool