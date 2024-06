Why MercadoLibre Stock Jumped 18% in May

Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were soaring last month as the Latin American e-commerce leader delivered another strong earnings report, reassuring investors of its growth potential despite economic troubles in Argentina.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock gained 18% last month. As you can see from the chart, the stock popped initially on the earnings report at the beginning of May, and then moved higher over the course of the month, in line with broader market trends.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel