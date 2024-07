Why Micron Technology Rocketed 54.1% in the First Half of 2024

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) rallied 54.1% in the first half of 2024, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.The memory chipmaker, which is the only U.S.-based producer of DRAM memory chips and one of two U.S.-based producers of NAND flash memory, rallied on optimism for AI-fueled growth.Most importantly, Micron began ramping up production of its third-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM3E) during the first half, as memory prices began rising across the board.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool