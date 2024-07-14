14.07.2024 15:06:00

Why Micron Technology Rocketed 54.1% in the First Half of 2024

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) rallied 54.1% in the first half of 2024, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.The memory chipmaker, which is the only U.S.-based producer of DRAM memory chips and one of two U.S.-based producers of NAND flash memory, rallied on optimism for AI-fueled growth.Most importantly, Micron began ramping up production of its third-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM3E) during the first half, as memory prices began rising across the board.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.mehr Nachrichten