|
14.07.2024 15:06:00
Why Micron Technology Rocketed 54.1% in the First Half of 2024
Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) rallied 54.1% in the first half of 2024, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.The memory chipmaker, which is the only U.S.-based producer of DRAM memory chips and one of two U.S.-based producers of NAND flash memory, rallied on optimism for AI-fueled growth.Most importantly, Micron began ramping up production of its third-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM3E) during the first half, as memory prices began rising across the board.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
11.07.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt am Donnerstagmittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.24
|Mittwochshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.24
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 bewegt sich am Mittwochmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.24
|S&P 500-Titel Micron Technology-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Micron Technology von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)