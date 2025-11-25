Nano-X Imaging Aktie

Why Nano X Imaging Stock Crushed it Today

Why Nano X Imaging Stock Crushed it Today

Medical imaging specialist Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX) had some positive news to report on Tuesday from a major market overseas, and investors were pleased with the announcement. They piled into the healthcare company to push its share price more than 9% higher that trading session. Tuesday morning, Nano-X announced that it had signed a distribution agreement with Althea France, a company active in the medical imaging sector in that country. Under the terms of the arrangement, Althea France will introduce and sell the Nanox.ARC 3D imaging system in the domestic market. Nanox.ARC was recently certified for sale throughout the 27-member European Union (EU).
