|
25.07.2024 20:22:52
Why Nasdaq Stock Surged Today
Shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) were up 6% as of 12:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Powered by impressive second-quarter results on Thursday morning, the company continued to show that it is quickly becoming much more than the Nasdaq exchange and indexes that it is famous for.Nasdaq spent $10.5 billion on the acquisition of risk management and regulatory software provider Adenza in 2023, reaffirming its ambitious intentions to help "police the financial markets." Following this purchase, Nasdaq's financial technology segment blossomed into a powerhouse that fights fraud and money laundering for its banking customers while also providing the regulatory and capital markets technology they need.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
