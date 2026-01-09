Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
09.01.2026 20:56:38
Why NuScale Power Stock Was Moving Higher This Week
Shares of NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) popped over 25% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. All nuclear energy stocks have soared on the backs of a new commitment from Meta Platforms, although NuScale Power is not a part of its partnership. The stock has struggled in recent months but is up 100% in the last five years.Here's why NuScale Power stock was soaring this week, and whether it is a buy right now. This week, Meta Platforms announced the largest commitment to nuclear power in history. It is partnering to fund upwards of 6.6 gigawatts of electric power for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, which is close to 1% of total current power consumption in the United States. In other words, a massive deal.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
