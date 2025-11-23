:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
23.11.2025 20:45:00
Why Nvidia Could Be a Bigger Winner in Quantum Computing Than You Might Think
Back in California's gold rush in the mid-1800s, thousands of individuals flocked to the region hoping to find gold and strike it rich. However, the easy money was instead made by the suppliers who sold tools to the gold prospectors.Today, the term "pick-and-shovel investing" honors that legacy. Oftentimes, providers of ancillary products and services achieve greater success than pure-play companies do.Could this be the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the quantum computing market? Maybe so. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
|
22.11.25
|Rail fares in England to be frozen in 2026 (Financial Times)
|
22.11.25
|Rail fares in England to be frozen in 2026 (Financial Times)
|
21.11.25