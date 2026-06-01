Occidental Petroleum Aktie
WKN: 851921 / ISIN: US6745991058
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01.06.2026 22:18:23
Why Occidental Petroleum Stock Is Up Today
Shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) rose on Monday along with oil prices as peace talks between the U.S. and Iran faltered.Image source: Getty Images.Oil prices climbed about 5%, following reports that negotiations had broken down due to the ongoing conflict in Lebanon. Iran reportedly said it would renew its efforts to block shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway through which about 20% of global crude oil and liquified natural gas (LNG) passes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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