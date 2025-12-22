NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
22.12.2025 22:39:10
Why One ETF Now Takes Up 18% of a Portfolio After a $39 Million Boost
Requisite Capital Management reported in a November 12 SEC filing that it increased its stake in the Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) by 687,855 shares during the third quarter, raising its total position to more than 2 million shares valued at $106.77 million as of September 30.The buy brought GPIX to 17.92% of Requisite Capital Management's 13F assets, making it the firm's second-largest holding.
