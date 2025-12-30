31.12.2025 00:37:20

Why One Fund Has a $320 Million Bet on Workiva Stock Despite a 21% Share Slide

New York City-based Eminence Capital increased its stake in Workiva (NYSE:WK) by 1.08 million shares in the third quarter, contributing to a position value shift of about $139.35 million.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, Eminence Capital reported buying 1.08 million additional shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) in the third quarter. This raised the fund's position to 3.72 million shares, with the stake valued at $320.52 million as of September 30, the close of the reporting period.Workiva represents 3.89% of Eminence Capital’s reportable U.S. equity AUM after the transaction, making it the fund's third-largest holding.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
