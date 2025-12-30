|
31.12.2025 00:37:20
Why One Fund Has a $320 Million Bet on Workiva Stock Despite a 21% Share Slide
New York City-based Eminence Capital increased its stake in Workiva (NYSE:WK) by 1.08 million shares in the third quarter, contributing to a position value shift of about $139.35 million.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, Eminence Capital reported buying 1.08 million additional shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) in the third quarter. This raised the fund's position to 3.72 million shares, with the stake valued at $320.52 million as of September 30, the close of the reporting period.Workiva represents 3.89% of Eminence Capital’s reportable U.S. equity AUM after the transaction, making it the fund's third-largest holding.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!