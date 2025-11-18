Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
18.11.2025 13:08:43
Why One Fund Is Doubling Down on Shift4’s 61% Revenue Surge With a $392 Million Bet
California-based Darlington Partners Capital Management increased its stake in Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) by 105,320 shares in the third quarter, according to an SEC filing released on Friday.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) released on Friday, Darlington Partners Capital Management bought 105,320 additional shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) in the third quarter. The post-transaction position reached nearly 5.1 million shares with a reported value of $392.6 million at quarter-end. The position accounted for 13.3% of the fund's $3 billion in reportable U.S. equity assets.Top holdings after the filing: Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
