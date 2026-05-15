Gitla a Aktie
WKN DE: A3C5G2 / ISIN: US37637K1088
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15.05.2026 03:40:43
Why One Investor May Be Losing Confidence in GitLab
According to its SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Bienville Capital Management sold all 945,332 shares of GitLab(NASDAQ:GTLB). The estimated value of this transaction, based on the average closing price for the first quarter, was $27.61 million. The quarter-end value of the GitLab position dropped by $35.48 million, a figure that includes both the trading activity and underlying stock price changes.GitLab Inc. is a leading provider of DevOps lifecycle software, enabling organizations to enhance productivity and accelerate software delivery. Its unified platform addresses the growing demand for integrated development and security solutions, supporting a diverse global client base and maintaining a competitive edge in the software application industry.When an asset manager sells its entire stake in a company that was previously its No. 4 holding, investors may wonder whether they should do the same. So, is Bienville’s sale of GitLab worth noting?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Gitlab Inc Registered Shs -A-
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02.03.26
|Ausblick: Gitlab A stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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02.12.25
|Ausblick: Gitlab A legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)