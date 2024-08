Why Opera Stock Surged Again Today

On the heels of big post-earnings gains Thursday, Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) soared again Friday. The web browser developer's share price ended the session up 11.5%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Thanks to comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggesting that interest rate cuts are on the way, Friday was a good day for the broader market. The S&P 500 index gained 1.1% while the Nasdaq Composite index climbed 1.4%. In addition to the promising news on the interest rate front, Opera stock also received bullish coverage from an analyst.Investors on Friday got some long-awaited good news about interest rates. At his keynote address at the Federal Reserve's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Chairman Powell indicated that the U.S. central bank will cut benchmark interest rates in the near future.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool