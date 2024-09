Why Oracle Stock Was Climbing Higher Today

Shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) were moving higher today as the tech giant continued to win acclaim from Wall Street analysts, a week after the company posted a strong fiscal first-quarter earnings report as the company's cloud infrastructure business continues to surge in the artificial intelligence (AI) era.As of 1:14 p.m. ET, the stock had jumped 6.3% on the news.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool