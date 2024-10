Why PDD Holdings Stock Jumped 40% in September

Shares of PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD), the parent of Pinduoduo and Temu, soared in September as the Chinese stock market rose broadly in reaction to Beijing's efforts to stimulate the economy.China's economy has yet to fully recover from the impacts of the pandemic and the government's strict and extended "zero COVID" policies. Even though restrictions have been lifted, consumer spending has been subdued since then. Additionally, Beijing's earlier crackdown on China's tech sector had kept valuations muted. As a result of all that, Chinese stocks have been struggling for years. However, an interest rate cut from the People's Bank of China had investors changing their tune with regard to the world's second-largest economy last month, and they were especially favorable to PDD Holdings, which was already outperforming competitors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool