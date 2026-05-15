POET Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A1W3GM / ISIN: CA73044W1041
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15.05.2026 16:22:33
Why Poet Technologies Stock Is Plummeting Today
Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) stock is getting hit with a big pullback in Friday's trading. The optics-technology company's share price was down 9.4% as of 10:15 a.m. ET. Today's pullback for the stock comes on the heels of a massive rally in yesterday's trading driven by news of the company inking a deal with Lumilens. Poet published its first-quarter results before the market opened this morning, reporting a wider-than-expected loss on sales that beat the market's expectations. In conjunction with its Q1 report, the company also announced a new capital raise. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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