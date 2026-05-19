POET Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A1W3GM / ISIN: CA73044W1041
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19.05.2026 23:33:54
Why Poet Technologies Stock Plummeted Today
Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) stock is pulling back again in Tuesday's trading. The company's share price fell 8% in the session and had been down as much as 16.8%. At the same point in the daily session, the S&P 500 was down 0.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.9%.Tech stocks are broadly pulling back today, and the semiconductor industry is seeing particularly pronounced sell-offs. In addition to industry valuation pressures, some investors are also likely taking profits on the heels of the company's big gains this year. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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