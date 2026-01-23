POET Technologies Aktie

POET Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W3GM / ISIN: CA73044W1041

23.01.2026 01:18:12

Why Poet Technologies Stock Tanked on Thursday

Highly specialized opto-electronic components company Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) was highly unpopular with Mr. Market on Thursday. Investors expressed their displeasure at news of a capital-raising effort by selling the stock aggressively. As a result, it closed the day more than 17% lower.That morning, Poet announced it was issuing just under 20.7 million shares of its common stock in a registered direct offering to investors. The company said it expects to realize around $150 million from the sale, net of expenses related to the issue. This prices each share at approximately $7.25. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
