POET Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A1W3GM / ISIN: CA73044W1041
|
23.01.2026 01:18:12
Why Poet Technologies Stock Tanked on Thursday
Highly specialized opto-electronic components company Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) was highly unpopular with Mr. Market on Thursday. Investors expressed their displeasure at news of a capital-raising effort by selling the stock aggressively. As a result, it closed the day more than 17% lower.That morning, Poet announced it was issuing just under 20.7 million shares of its common stock in a registered direct offering to investors. The company said it expects to realize around $150 million from the sale, net of expenses related to the issue. This prices each share at approximately $7.25. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu POET Technologies Inc
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.