Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
19.12.2025 16:04:33
Why Quantum Computing Stock Is Plummeting This Week
After sliding more than 6% last week, shares of Quantum Computing (NASDAQ: QUBT) are continuing their downward trajectory this week. In addition to the quantum computing company announcing an acquisition, an analyst's initiation of coverage on Quantum Computing stock -- with an uninspiring take on it -- is providing sufficient fodder for the bears to send the stock lower.According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Quantum Computing are down 14.2% from the end of last Friday's market session through the end of trading on Thursday.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
