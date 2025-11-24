Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
24.11.2025 01:09:18
Why Quantum Computing Stock Sank This Week
Quantum Computing (NASDAQ: QUBT) stock pulled back over the last week of trading. The company's share price declined 3.8% in a stretch that saw the S&P 500's level decline 2% and the Nasdaq Composite's level fall 2.7%.The stock had been down double digits compared to its level at the previous week's market close, but it saw a big rebound later in Friday's session. On the heels of recent volatility, Quantum Computing stock is now down approximately 38% across this year's trading.
